Monday, July 11, 2022
Oprah Winfrey shares tribute to late father, Vernon Winfrey

Oprah and Vernon in 2003 — Adriane Jaeckle/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is paying tribute to her late father, Vernon Winfrey.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Oprah shared a short video of her father, who died Friday of cancer. He was 88.

“Vernon Winfrey 1933-2022,” she wrote. “Less than a week ago we honored my father in his own backyard. My friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps saluted him with song. He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak.”

“Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath. We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing,” Oprah continued, “That Peace still abides. All is well. Thank you for your prayers and good thoughts.”

Vernon was a former councilman and operated a barbershop in Nashville for over 50 years prior to his death.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

