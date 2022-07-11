Pete Davidson drops everything to “shower” with Kim in teaser to new season of ‘The Kardashians’

Hulu

Pete Davidson will make his debut on The Kardashians in the second season of his girlfriend Kim‘s reality show.

At the tail end of a trailer to September’s second season, Kim is apparently trying on — or taking off — a sequined gown in a hotel room, with some of her famous family around her.

She then calls out, “Babe, do you want to shower with me real quick?” only for the camera to pan over to the former Saturday Night Live star comically dropping his phone and jogging after her.

The sneak peek of the new season also hints we’ll see the birth of Kylie Jenner‘s second baby — the son formerly called Wolf; the wedding planning between Kourtney and Travis Barker; and Khloé and Kim discussing Blac Chyna‘s $100 million lawsuit against the Klan Kardashian.

“We’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people,” Khloe says of the jury. “What if they hate us?”

C’mon, how can anybody hate the Kardashians?

The Kardashians season 2 premieres September 22 on Hulu.

