WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Mustangs had the day off yesterday. They are 14-17 on the season and tied with Macon for third place in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 24-9 and Morehead leads the East at 25-9. Martinsville plays at Forest City tonight.

Washington Nationals

The Nats took the Braves through 12 innings on Sunday but Atlanta won the game 4-3 and swept the series. The Nats are home tonight and play the Mariners. The Nats are 24 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.