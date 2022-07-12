Tuesday, July 12, 2022
In Brief: More ‘Loot’ for Apple TV+, and more

Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey is set to star in the Showtime limited series Fellow Travelers, opposite Matt Bomer and Allison Williams, according to Deadline. The political thriller follows “the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington.” Bomer will play handsome, charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who avoids emotional entanglements, until he meets Bailey’s Tim Laughlin, a young Fordham University graduate, earnest about his political and religious convictions and filled with optimism about the post-WWII future. Meanwhile, Bailey will return to Bridgerton for season three…

TBS has canceled Nasim Pedrad‘s coming-of-age sitcom Chad ahead of its season-two premiere on Monday, according to Entertainment Weekly. The series follows a 14-year-old pubescent boy — played by Pedrad — navigating his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. The cable network hopes to find another home for the series created and executive-produced by the Saturday Night Live alum…

Midway through its freshman season, Apple TV+ has handed a season-two renewal to Loot, the comedy series starring Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph. Loot centers on Rudolph’s billionaire Molly Novack, whose life spirals downward after her husband of 20 years betrays her. With the help of her devoted assistant Nicholas, played by Kim Booster, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez‘s Sofia Salinas, who runs Novack’s charity foundation, Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Stephanie Styles also star…

