Kevin Bacon turning quiz show host with ‘Lucky 13’

ABC/Randy Holmes

Those “six degrees of Kevin Bacon” are about to get a lot shorter for contestants on a forthcoming quiz show.

ABC Audio has confirmed the famously-connected actor will headline and co-produce Lucky 13, from the creators of the one-time phenomenon Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?

Billed as a “60-minute high-stakes general knowledge” show with the “simplicity of Millionaire,” the Studio 1-produced show will air all over the world, with the actor hosting in some international English-speaking markets.

Calling it “addictive fun,” in a statement, Bacon noted, “I played the game and I was hooked. It’s not only about how much you know, but it’s also about how much you think you know…”

The show’s creators, Claudia Rosencrantz and Adrian Woolfe, dreamt up Millionaire and brought it to just about every country on the planet; Famously, it was a five-night-a-week ratings juggernaut for ABC in the late ’90s, with the late Regis Philbin hosting.

Woolfe explains, “It’s hard to believe that it’s 24 years since we launched Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? It feels like the right time for quiz to enjoy its time in the spotlight once again…”

He added, “Whilst I would not wish to make a direct comparison between the two formats, there’s an engaging simplicity and magnetic tension to Lucky 13 that I hope will keep viewers hooked and on the edge of their seats.”

