Tuesday, July 12, 2022
HomeDailiesObituaries
Dailies

Obituaries

staff
By staff
0
15226

(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Christopher T. Barbour, 54, of Henry, died Sunday, July 10. All services will be private.
Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

John Read, 79, of Spencer, died Monday, July 11. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Mickie C. Smith, 72, of Patrick Springs died Monday, July 11. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge.

Harriet Lynn Herndon Spencer, 50, of Martinsville, died Sunday, July 10. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Previous articleWHEE sports
Next articleCommunity Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE