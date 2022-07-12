Two minors surrender to police in connection with beating death of 73-year-old Philadelphia man

Philadelphia Police Department

(PHILADELPHIA) — Two brothers have surrendered to police in connection with a fatal attack on a 73-year-old man, days after authorities released footage of the assault, police said.

The brothers — ages 10 and 14 — surrendered on Monday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The development comes after the department released disturbing surveillance footage on Friday of the deadly attack, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. on June 24.

In the footage, a group of presumed teenagers can be seen chasing a person, who is blurred, across a street in North Philadelphia. One of the teens is captured hurling a traffic cone at the victim. A girl is then seen picking up the traffic cone and repeatedly throwing it at the victim.

“The teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground causing injuries to his head,” the department said in a statement. “The victim was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries the following day.”

The victim was identified by police as James Lambert, of North Philadelphia. The medical examiner has ruled the cause of Lambert’s death as blunt force trauma, according to WPVI.

Police said Friday they are seeking four boys and three girls who appear to be in their early to mid-teens. Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said at least two teens took part in the assault, WPVI reported.

No other suspects have come forward at this time, police said Tuesday morning. There is no update at this time on whether any charges have been filed.

WPVI was at police headquarters when the siblings surrendered with their mother and an attorney accompanying them.

“They were normal kids. Do you remember when you snuck out of your house?” Rania Major, the attorney, told WPVI when asked why the children were out at 2:30 a.m.

Their mother did not have any comment.

“It’s a very sad situation for all of the children, for the man’s family and for everybody involved,” Major told WPVI. “These are children. So, let’s let them have their peace.”

Lambert’s family is still trying to make sense of the attack.

“It’s so sad he lived that long and these kids would take his life,” Elsie Stephens, the victim’s sister, told WPVI. “He was trying to get away from them and they ran behind him and beat him like he was nothing.”

Police and the victim’s family and friends are calling for the remaining suspects to come forward.

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, as is the case with all open homicides.

