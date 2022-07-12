Tuesday, July 12, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentWendy Williams reveals what she wants in a future partner
NewsEntertainment

Wendy Williams reveals what she wants in a future partner

staff
By staff
0
5
ABC

Wendy Williams is open to finding love again, but that doesn’t mean she sees wedding bells in the future.

“I can’t wait to fall in love,” the Wendy Williams Show star told HollywoodLife. “However, there’s no money in getting married, so I will never get married again. But to fall in love, I’ll probably have to go through 40 or 50 men before I find the right one.”

And, when it comes to the right one, Wendy shared, “He’s got to make more money than me…I know what I want.”

Wendy was married to Kevin Hunter for over 20 years before filing for divorce in April 2019. They share one son — 21-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleCrowds line Tokyo streets to mourn former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Next articleKevin Bacon turning quiz show host with ‘Lucky 13’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE