‘Jersey Shore’ reboot hits pause after original cast cried foul

MTV

MTV might be experiencing “New Coke” backlash after its original stars of Jersey Shore cried foul about an all-new reboot.

TMZ reports Jersey Shore 2.0 was about to get going when production was suddenly stopped, and all camera gear was removed from its New Jersey shooting location.

MTV only told the gossip site that the production has been “paused,” without linking it to a joint statement of disapproval back in May from the original folks who introduced us to phrases like “Gym, Tan, Laundry,” and, well, the name Snooki.

A message shared across the social platforms of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Nicole Cortese read, “As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see.”

“We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world,” said the reality stars, referencing their occasional reunions on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers,” the message concluded.

For what it’s worth, the online reaction to the message see-sawed between support for the OG Shore gang and backlash against the stars for taking shots at the network that made them famous.

