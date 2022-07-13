(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Elaine Bueter, 68, of Bassett, died Tuesday, July 12. The memorial service will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

John Read, 79, of Spencer, died Monday, July 11. All services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Mickie C. Smith, 72, of Patrick Springs died Monday, July 11. Visitation will be Friday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Mayo Christian Church with the funeral to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral at the Mayo Christian Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge.

Timothy Monroe Tinsley, 57, of Martinsville, died Saturday, July 9. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens. A floating visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Wilburt J. Waters, 83, of Ridgeway, died Tuesday, July 12. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.