Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Pete Davidson says his “dream” is to have a child

By staff
NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews

Pete Davidson has babies on the brain.

In a sneak peek clip of season two of Peacock’s Hart to Heartthe 28-year-old comedian says he’s “definitely a family guy” and expresses that his dream is to have a child.

“My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid,” Davidson tells host Kevin Hart. “That’s like my dream.”

“It would be so fun to dress up a little dude,” the Saturday Night Live alum continues. “I’m so excited for that chapter, so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens it’s just easier.”

While Davidson doesn’t have any kids of his own, he is likely getting some good practice thanks to his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with ex Kanye West — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm,3.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

