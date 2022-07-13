Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Report: Daniel Kaluuya will not appear in ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Award-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya will not reprise his role as W’kabi in the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. 

Citing a Wednesday interview with the star for his role in Jordan Peele‘s Nope, Jacqueline Coley, of Rotten Tomatoes, tweeted the news. 

“BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE! It’s official he’s not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever,” Coley wrote.

Kaluuya starred as W’Kabi, the leader of the Border Tribe of Wakanda and childhood best friend to King T’Challa, played by late actor Chadwick Boseman.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

