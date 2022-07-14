Friday, July 15, 2022
HomeNewsNationalBuffalo mass shooting: Grand jury indicts suspect on federal hate crime charges
NewsNational

Buffalo mass shooting: Grand jury indicts suspect on federal hate crime charges

staff
By staff
0
7
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

(BUFFALO, NY) — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday charging the alleged Buffalo, New York, mass shooter with federal hate crimes.

Payton Gendron, 18, is accused of storming a Tops grocery store on May 14 and gunning down 10 people, all of whom were Black, in an alleged hate crime.

At one point, Gendron aimed his Bushmaster XM rifle at a white Tops employee, who was shot in the leg and injured, Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters last month. Gendron allegedly apologized to him before continuing the attack, Garland said.

The federal hate crime charges were announced last month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articlePatients being barred from medication no longer used for abortion post Roe
Next articleOfficers killed by gun violence up in 2022, overall number of officers killed in line of duty down 30%: Report
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE