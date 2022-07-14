Thursday, July 14, 2022
Yes! 'Beavis and Butt-Head' returns to TV on August 4

Paramount+

Just weeks after their new movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, dropped on the platform, Paramount+ has announced new Beavis and Butt-Head episodes will debut on August 4. 

The streaming service promises the pair will be “back and stupider than ever” in new episodes — their first foray back into episodic TV since an eighth season aired on MTV in 2011. 

Creator Mike Judge‘s initial seven seasons ran on MTV from March 8, 1993, to November 28, 1997, spawning the hit theatrical movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996. That film can also be seen on Paramount+, which will be home to the entire original series soon. 

