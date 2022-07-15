WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Pilots beat the Mustangs last night 10-8. Martinsville is 16-19 on the season and is fifth in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 25-10 and Morehead leads the East at 27-9. Martinsville plays at home tonight against Tri-City.

Washington Nationals

The Braves beat the Nats yesterday 5-4. The Nats are 30-61 on the season, 26.5 games behind the first place Mets. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.