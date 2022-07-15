Friday, July 15, 2022
‘The Office’ finally gets the LEGO treatment

Courtesy LEGO

LEGO has immortalized Scranton, Pennsylvania’s, Dunder Mifflin paper company in plastic.

The building toy company has officially released presales of its tribute to the American version of The Office, a miniature version of the main setting of the beloved NBC sitcom.

Following in the footsteps of branded sets immortalizing Friends and Seinfeld, the 1,164-piece The Office LEGO set officially debuts in October.

It lets builders recreate the TV show’s set in exacting detail. Michael Scott’s office — which slides out for its own individual display — comes with every amenity, right down to a figure of Michael Scott and his “World’s Greatest Boss” mug.

Meanwhile, the set also includes the “bullpen,” the set of cubicles and desks the show made famous, and of course minifigures of the company’s most dedicated employee Dwight Schrute, along with his not-so-dedicated co-workers Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson and Darryl Philbin.

Other props include the fateful Golden Ticket that was the basis of an episode’s ill-fated giveaway, Dwight’s stapler imprisoned in JELL-O by Jim, Angela’s cat Garbage, Kevin’s doomed chili pot and, of course, a coveted Dundee trophy.

For fans with $120 to spend, it’s hard to resist. That’s what she said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

