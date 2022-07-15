‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies past $1.2 billion mark; becomes Paramount’s highest-grossing worldwide release ever

Paramount Pictures

In its eighth week in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick shows its need for speed isn’t slowing down. The Tom Cruise movie has flown past the $1.2 billion mark, thanks to strong performances both here and overseas.

In addition to making more than $600 million here, the Joseph Kosinski-directed film has made more $602.5 million and counting from foreign moviegoers, making it the highest-grossing worldwide release in Paramount Pictures’ history and the studio’s #3 overseas earner of all time, according to Variety.

As previously reported, the movie officially became the biggest hit in Cruise‘s long career weeks ago, just as the star was about to turn the big six-oh.

