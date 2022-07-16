Community Calendar

Saturday, July 16
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon.
Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call
276-632-1772 for more information.
Sunday, July 17
Mark Templeton in concert at First Baptist Church in Bassett at 6 p.m.
Monday, July 18
Monday market from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4 at Fairy Stone State Park.
Tuesday, July 19
Bassett Historical Society will hear Beverly Woody at 10 a.m. speak on how the Blue Ridge Parkway was born.
Wednesday, July 20
Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Called 276-647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve a meal.
Thursday, July 21
Piedmont Arts Guild meets at 11:45 a.m. at Piedmont Arts.
Friday, July 22
Dino Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
Cascade School Community Center music and dance from 7-9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
Rangeley Ruritan breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Rangeley Ruritan building on Calloway Drive.
Monday, July 25
The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.
Saturday, August 20
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge is hosting the 8th annual Blue Ridge Duck Race at Smith River Fest.
Friday, Sept. 9
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.
Thursday, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.