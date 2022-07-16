Community Calendar

Saturday, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon.

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call

276-632-1772 for more information.

Sunday, July 17

Mark Templeton in concert at First Baptist Church in Bassett at 6 p.m.

Monday, July 18

Monday market from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4 at Fairy Stone State Park.

Tuesday, July 19

Bassett Historical Society will hear Beverly Woody at 10 a.m. speak on how the Blue Ridge Parkway was born.

Wednesday, July 20

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Called 276-647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve a meal.

Thursday, July 21

Piedmont Arts Guild meets at 11:45 a.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Friday, July 22

Dino Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Cascade School Community Center music and dance from 7-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Rangeley Ruritan building on Calloway Drive.

Monday, July 25

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Saturday, August 20

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge is hosting the 8th annual Blue Ridge Duck Race at Smith River Fest.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.