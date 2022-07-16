Saturday, July 16, 2022
HomeNewsLocalCouncil appoints new school board members
NewsLocal

Council appoints new school board members

staff
By staff
0
10
Council appoints new school board members
The Martinsville School Board will be getting a former city council member and a Martinsville native as its newest members.
Previous articleCommunity Calendar
Next articleSchool survey highlights concerns
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE