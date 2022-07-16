(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Edith L. Miles Cole, 70, of Collinsville, died Wednesday, July 13. The funeral will be Sunday, July 17, at 1 p.m. in Dobson, North Carolina. Burial will follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Wilma Easley, 91, of Axton, died Thursday, July 14. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Pharis Raymond Grant , 69, of Martinsville, died Wednesday, July 13. The funeral service will be Tuesday, July 19, at 11 a.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Grant Family Cemetery in Axton. Viewing will be Monday, July 18 at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of a sister, Larneil Grant, 816 Royal Drive, Martinsville. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Stafford Gravely, 63, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, July 12. A floating visitation will be Sunday, July 17, from 3-5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. The funeral will be Monday, July 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Following the service the burial will be at Mayo Baptist Church Cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Evelyn Hobson, 88, of Martinsville, died Thursday, July 14. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

James Michael Tobin, 76, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, July 12. A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, July 20, at 12 noon at St. Joseph’s Church with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.