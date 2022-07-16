HomeNewsLocalRezoning request approved despite resident's concerns NewsLocal Rezoning request approved despite resident’s concerns By staff July 16, 2022 0 9 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Rezoning request approved despite resident’s concernsThe Henry County Planning Commission approved unanimously a request from an Axton couple to have their property rezoned, but not before hearing from a nearby resident who had concerns about Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleSchool survey highlights concernsNext articleOne murdered, one in jail and one in hospital after two related incidents in Bassett staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local One murdered, one in jail and one in hospital after two related incidents in Bassett July 16, 2022 Local School survey highlights concerns July 16, 2022 Local Council appoints new school board members July 16, 2022 - Advertisment - Most Popular One murdered, one in jail and one in hospital after two related incidents in Bassett July 16, 2022 School survey highlights concerns July 16, 2022 Council appoints new school board members July 16, 2022 Community Calendar July 16, 2022 Load more Recent Comments