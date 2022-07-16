HomeNewsLocalSchool survey highlights concerns NewsLocal School survey highlights concerns By staff July 16, 2022 0 8 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp School survey highlights concernsThe results of a new school community engagement survey in Henry County show increased concerns among staff, students and parents. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleCouncil appoints new school board membersNext articleRezoning request approved despite resident’s concerns staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local One murdered, one in jail and one in hospital after two related incidents in Bassett July 16, 2022 Local Rezoning request approved despite resident’s concerns July 16, 2022 Local Council appoints new school board members July 16, 2022 - Advertisment - Most Popular One murdered, one in jail and one in hospital after two related incidents in Bassett July 16, 2022 Rezoning request approved despite resident’s concerns July 16, 2022 Council appoints new school board members July 16, 2022 Community Calendar July 16, 2022 Load more Recent Comments