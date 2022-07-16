WHEE sports

Martinsville Mustangs

The Chili Peppers beat the Mustangs 7-4 last night. Martinsville is 16-20 on the season and is fifth in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 26-10 and Morehead leads the East at 28-9. Martinsville plays the HiToms away tonight.

Washington Nationals

The Braves beat the Nats yesterday 8-4. The Nats are 30-62 on the season, 27 games behind the first place Mets. The Braves and the Nats play again this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.