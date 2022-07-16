Mostly sunny with a high of 88 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Slow moving storms combined with heavy rainfall rates may produce localized flooding this afternoon and evening. On Sunday strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds. The daily threat for afternoon and evening thunderstorms continues

on Monday. Low pressure over the Mid Mississippi Valley will slowly track along

a front that extends into the Mid Atlantic region through Monday. This will continue the daily chance of showers and thunderstorms through early next week. Temperatures will remain near normal through the period.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: