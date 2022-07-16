Saturday, July 16, 2022
Mostly sunny with a high of 88 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Slow moving storms combined with heavy rainfall rates may produce localized flooding this afternoon and evening. On Sunday strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds. The daily threat for afternoon and evening thunderstorms continues
on Monday. Low pressure over the Mid Mississippi Valley will slowly track along
a front that extends into the Mid Atlantic region through Monday. This will continue the daily chance of showers and thunderstorms through early next week. Temperatures will remain near normal through the period.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

