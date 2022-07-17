Sunday, July 17, 2022
HomeNewsLocalAn unhealthy community
NewsLocal

An unhealthy community

staff
By staff
0
7
An unhealthy community: Out of 133 places in Va., Martinsville ranks 129
The 2022 County Health Rankings National Findings Report has been released and out of 133 cities and counties in Virginia, Martinsville is among the unhealthiest.
Previous articleOne murdered, one in jail and one in hospital after two related incidents in Bassett
Next articleMostly sunny with a high of 89 today
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Community Calendar

Obituaries

WHEE sports

Mostly sunny with a high of 89 today

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

WHEE sports

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

WHEE sports

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE