Sunday, July 17, 2022
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez take out a marriage license in Nevada

By staff
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

If they haven’t already tied the knot, it appears as though Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting ready to do so at any moment.

The couple, who got engaged in April, took out a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Saturday.  While various outlets are reporting that the two have actually gotten married, that hasn’t been confirmed. ABC News has reached out to the couple’s representatives.

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged in 2002, but postponed their 2003 wedding before finally breaking up in 2004. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005; they divorced in 2018. Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004, but they divorced in 2014.  Affleck shares three kids with Garner, while J-Lo shares 14-year-old twins with Anthony.

Last year, after Jennifer and fiancé Alex Rodriguez broke up, she and Affleck rekindled their romance, and he proposed in April.

Earlier this year, Lopez told People of their romance, “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.”

