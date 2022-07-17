WHEE sports

Sunday, July 17, 2022
Martinsville Mustangs

The HiToms beat the Mustangs 3-2 last night. Martinsville is 17-21 on the season and is fifth in the West. The West is led by Savannah at 27-10 and Morehead leads the East at 29-9. Martinsville doesn’t play again until Tuesday when they take on Forest City at home.

Washington Nationals

The Braves beat the Nats yesterday 6-3. The Nats are 30-63 on the season, officially the worst record this season in major league baseball. The Nats are 28.5 games behind the first place Mets. The Braves and the Nats play again this afternoon at 1:35 p.m. The Brewers lead the Central Division and the Dodgers are first in the West. In the American League the Yankees are on top in the East, the Twins lead the Central and the Astros are setting the pace in the West.

