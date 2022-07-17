Mostly sunny with a high of 89 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon through late this evening. The primary threat is damaging wind. In addition, storms will contain heavy rainfall rates that may result in localized flooding. This threat for afternoon and evening thunderstorms continues on Monday. Low pressure over Indiana will drift northeast into the Ohio Valley today and tonight, bringing a cold front closer to the region by late Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected each day through Tuesday. Warmer temperatures arrive for the second half of the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: