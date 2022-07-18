Monday, July 18, 2022
Authorities applaud armed citizen who killed 20-year-old Indiana mall shooter

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

(GREENWOOD, Ind.) — The gunman, who killed three people before being killed, was identified Monday as 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman.

Elisjsha Dicken shot and killed Sapirman minutes after the rampage started, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at Monday’s news conference.

“Our city, our community and our state is grateful for his heroism in this situation,” Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said. “He’s a young man processing a lot. I ask that you give him space and time to be able to process what he’s gone through last night.”

The Johnson County coroner also identified the three people who were killed in the shooting: 30-year-old Victor Gomez and married couple Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Rivera de Pineda, 37.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

