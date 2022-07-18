Community Calendar

Monday, July 18

Monday market from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4 at Fairy Stone State Park.

Henry County PSA Board meets at 6 p.m. at Commonwealth Crossing Business Center CCAT Center.

Tuesday, July 19

Bassett Historical Society will hear Beverly Woody at 10 a.m. speak on how the Blue Ridge Parkway was born.

Wednesday, July 20

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve a meal.

Thursday, July 21

Piedmont Arts Guild meets at 11:45 a.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Friday, July 22

Dino Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Movie at the Market, 7 p.m., Martinsville Farmers Market.

Cascade School Community Center music and dance from 7-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Rangeley Ruritan building on Calloway Drive.

Tractor and engine show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rangeley Ruritans on Calloway Drive.

Dino Festival continues at VMNH from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, July 25

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace from 10 a.m. until noon at the Martinsville YMCA with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit, and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will have a meeting at 6 p.m., if scheduled, on the third floor board room of the Patrick County Administration Building.

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Monday Market from 5-7 p.m. at Fairy Stone State Park Picnic Shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, July 26

Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Saturday, August 20

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge is hosting the 8th annual Blue Ridge Duck Race at Smith River Fest.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.