‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ roars onto the top of streaming charts

Universal Pictures

The summer hit Jurassic World: Dominion left a big footprint on the streaming charts in its first week of streaming release.

That’s according to Fandango’s streaming service, Vudu, which saw the Chris Pratt/Bryce Dallas Howard threequel top its chart for the week of July 11th through July 17th. What’s more, a Jurassic 5 movie collection was also the top-selling bundle for that week.

Coming in second place was another debut, the Ethan Hawke abduction thriller The Black Phone. The popular meme target, Sony Pictures’ Morbuis, hung tough in third place.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ranked in fourth place, with the toon hit The Bad Guys rounding out the top five.

Another new entry, the animated Bob’s Burgers Movie, debuted in eighth place on Vudu’s streaming chart.

