Monday, July 18, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentWelcome (back) to the party, pal: Bruce Willis returns to 'Die Hard'...
NewsEntertainment

Welcome (back) to the party, pal: Bruce Willis returns to ‘Die Hard’ tower

staff
By staff
0
6
20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

In a post by his wife Emma Heming Willis, Bruce Willis is seen atop his Die Hard character John McClane’s old stomping grounds: Nakatomi Tower.

The first Die Hard film was set on, in and around what in real life is the Fox Plaza building in Century City, Los Angeles — at the time, a smart budgetary choice for the producers of the 20th Century Fox film that made Willis an unlikely action star.

And despite McClane’s promise to never go into a tall building again, Heming Willis’ post shows the star atop the roof from which he jumped in the 1988 blockbuster along with a montage of the film, set to Beethoven‘s “Ode to Joy” as heard in the movie.

“Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later,” she captioned the post along with the hashtag #HappyMovieAnniversary.

The original Die Hard was released July 22, 1988.

Bruce Willis has kept a low profile since it was revealed in March he’d been suffering from the degenerative neurological condition aphasia and would be retiring from acting.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleTexas residents asked to ‘immediately’ conserve water amid drought, extreme heat
Next articleJenifer Lewis honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE