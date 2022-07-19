Community Calendar

Wednesday, July 20

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve a meal.

Thursday, July 21

Piedmont Arts Guild meets at 11:45 a.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Friday, July 22

Dino Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Movie at the Market, 7 p.m., Martinsville Farmers Market.

Cascade School Community Center music and dance from 7-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Rangeley Ruritan building on Calloway Drive.

Tractor and engine show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rangeley Ruritans on Calloway Drive.

Dino Festival continues at VMNH from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, July 25

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace from 10 a.m. until noon at the Martinsville YMCA with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit, and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors will have a meeting at 6 p.m., if scheduled, on the third floor board room of the Patrick County Administration Building.

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Monday Market from 5-7 p.m. at Fairy Stone State Park Picnic Shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, July 26

Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Saturday, August 20

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge is hosting the 8th annual Blue Ridge Duck Race at Smith River Fest.

Friday, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

Thursday, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.