Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Eddie Murphy strolling down Amazon’s holiday comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Eddie Murphy is sticking with Amazon Studios, which released his sequel Coming 2 America, for a new holiday movie project.

The star will headline and produce Candy Cane Lane, a project directed by Oscar- and Emmy-nominated Django Unchained and Boomerang producer Reginald Hudlin, ABC Audio has confirmed. Ron Howard and Brian Grazer‘s company Imagine is also getting a credit.

The film was written by Kelly Younger, whose Muppets Haunted Mansion debuted last year on Disney+. Candy Cane Lane was reportedly based on the writer’s own holiday experiences, but other plot details are under wraps.

“As we know first hand with our hit Coming 2 America, Eddie is someone who brings global audiences together, and we can’t wait to make it happen again,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in a statement.

“We look forward to seeing the multi-talented Reggie Hudlin take the helm in bringing this future holiday classic to life!”

Shooting gets underway in Los Angeles this winter, the streaming service says.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

