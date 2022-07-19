(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Melissa Frith, 52, of Martinsville, died Saturday, July 16. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Pharis T. Hairston, 71, of Martinsville, died Thursday, July 14. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 21 at 12 p.m. at Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church. Hines Funeral Services is in charge.

Basil Dorse Myers, 88, of Ridgeway, died Sunday, July 17. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at Norris Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

James “Jimmie” Herman Sexton Jr., 57, of Martinsville, died Saturday, July 16. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Natasha Lynette Smith, 43, of Martinsville, died Sunday, July 17. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

James Michael Tobin, 76, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, July 12. A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, July 20, at 12 noon at St. Joseph’s Church with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.