Who could refuse the offer to stay at this ‘The Godfather’ house?

Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Airbnb is giving The Godfather fans an exclusive opportunity to step inside the screen.

One of the mansions used in filming exterior shots of Don Vito Corleone’s estate in the iconic film will be available to rent for $50 a night during the month of August, according to SIlive.com.

Celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary while you stay, but do make sure to follow the specific guidelines.

According to Airbnb, only one lucky party will be able to rent the Staten Island home. That party can consist of “up to five guests” who are all looking for a long-term stay from August 1-31. Booking opens at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 27.

“This is our family home,” the owner wrote alongside the Airbnb listing. “We’re located in a quiet neighborhood, so please, no outside or additional guests at any time.”

With an offer like that, how could anybody refuse?

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.