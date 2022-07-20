Wednesday, July 20, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentAlicia Silverstone celebrates 27th anniversary of 'Clueless'
NewsEntertainment

Alicia Silverstone celebrates 27th anniversary of ‘Clueless’

staff
By staff
0
3
CBS via Getty Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Alicia Silverstone is paying tribute to her “bad b****” Clueless character, Cher Horowitz.

It’s been 27 years since the classic coming-of-age teen comedy Clueless was released, and Silverstone took to social media Tuesday to celebrate the mighty milestone.

Set to Latto‘s song “Big Energy,” the 45-year-old actress shared a montage of Cher’s most iconic moments, showcasing the character’s glamorous outfits and charming personality.

“27 years ago, a bad b**** was born,” Silverstone captioned the post. “Happy Anniversary, Cher! #Clueless.”

Clueless, which premiered in 1995, also starred Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison and Paul Rudd.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleCommunity Calendar
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Community Calendar

Obituaries

WHEE sports

Sunny, hot and 90 today

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

WHEE sports

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

WHEE sports

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE