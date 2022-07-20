Wednesday, July 20, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment"Let's go!": Cast films video teasing third season of 'Bridgerton'
NewsEntertainment

“Let’s go!”: Cast films video teasing third season of ‘Bridgerton’

staff
By staff
0
6
Netflix/Liam Daniel

Lady Whistledown is sharpening her quills as Bridgerton‘s third season is now underway. The cast of the hit Netflix show dropped the news in a video that shows Luke Newton, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel and other stars flashing a peace sign and then adding a finger to mark the number “three.”

The third season of the Netflix hit will focus on the love story between Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Newton’s Colin Bridgerton, so it’s appropriate they bring the teaser to a close.

Newton offered the viewer a ride in a carriage — with Coughlan revealed to already be inside.

She says to the camera, “Bridgerton season three has officially begun,” asking Newton, “You coming in?”

“Let’s go!” the sunglasses-wearing actor smiles before hopping in and shutting the carriage door.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleUkraine’s first lady highlights war victims, makes plea to Congress for more weapons
Next articleBannon trial live updates: Jan. 6 staffer says panel ‘rejected the basis’ for Bannon’s privilege claim
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE