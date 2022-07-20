(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Henry H. Ballard, 95, of Fieldale, died Monday, July 18. Visitation will be Friday, July 22, from 12-1 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. and burial to follow in Roselawn Burial Park with military honors conducted by the Martinsville and Henry County Veterans Honor Guard. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Ballard family.

Pharis T. Hairston, 71, of Martinsville, died Thursday, July 14. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 21 at 12 p.m. at Stoney Mountain Primitive Baptist Church. Hines Funeral Services is in charge.

Ethel Irene Ingram McGhee, 71, of Henry, died Monday, July 18. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, at Norris Funeral Services. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 22 at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will follow the service at Henry Memorial Park. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Basil Dorse Myers, 88, of Ridgeway, died Sunday, July 17. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at Norris Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Esmond Arnold Terry, 89, of Collinsville, died Sunday, July 17. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at Norris Funeral Services. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, at First Baptist Church of Collinsville. Burial will follow the service at Henry Memorial Park. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

James Michael Tobin, 76, of Martinsville, died Tuesday, July 12. A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, July 20, at 12 noon at St. Joseph’s Church with a one hour visitation prior to the service. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Viola Moyer Turner, 94, of Axton, died Tuesday, July 19. Hines Funeral Services is in charge.