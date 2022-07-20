Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Sunny, hot and 90 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure aloft anchored across the Oklahoma/Texas area will expand slightly eastward into the Tennessee Valley through the end of the week. The forecast area will remain on the northeastern periphery of this upper high which will keep a series of northwest flow disturbances tracking toward and through the region during the next several days. The next such disturbance is slated to move through the region early Thursday. Meanwhile, a weak cold front will dissipate across the southeastern states through Thursday. Only isolated to widely scattered showers and/or thunderstorms are expected Wednesday. A slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms is expected Thursday, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge. The period Friday through Sunday is expected to be mostly dry. Very warm and humid conditions are expected all week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
