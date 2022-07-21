Thursday, July 21, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 7/20/22

By staff
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago 78, Seattle 74

