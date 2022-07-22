Friday, July 22, 2022
‘Abbott Elementary’ set to return with huge cameo and longer season

ABC/Pamela Littky

School is almost back in session.

Quinta Brunson’s Emmy-nominated sitcom, Abbott Elementary, returns to ABC with new episodes on September 21. To celebrate, the cast and crew dropped by San Diego Comic-Con to spill all about their upcoming second season.

“We spent a lot of the first season building up what this show is capable of,” Brunson said during the virtual panel, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Now we just get to have these fun bottle episodes that sometimes teach you a lot about the world and sometimes you don’t learn about the world at all. You’re just having fun with these characters.”

Producer Patrick Schumacker revealed exactly why this is: season two will have “more episodes” than the first season, which had 13.

More episodes mean even more time to spend with the beloved cast of characters, which, according to Brunson, include getting a peek into some of their home lives.

“The most surprising home situation I would think would be Gregory (Tyler James Williams) or Jacob (Chris Perfetti),” she said, noting that “everybody else’s will be what you expect.”

If that isn’t enough, the season two premiere promises to feature a huge cameo.

“It’s one that is the biggest star in the world to me. They are the biggest star we’ve seen thus far at Abbott Elementary,” Brunson said.

Producer Justin Halpern agreed, adding that it was someone “we didn’t think we would get” and that they even had to move their shooting schedule around to accommodate the mysterious celebrity.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

