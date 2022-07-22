Fourth and final season of ‘Atlanta’ coming in September

Matthias Clamer/FX

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Atlanta.

FX announced in a brief teaser that the fourth and final season of the hit show, which brings the crew back to their home city, will premiere in September.

If it feels like a quick turnaround, that’s because season three ended in May. The final two seasons were shot back-to-back.

Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry and LaKeith Stanfield were featured in the short video, all standing in front of a liquor store surrounded by references to episodes from the first three seasons of the show – including everything from a hair salon stylist to Uncle Willy’s alligator.

