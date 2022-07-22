In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar’s new gig, ‘Oppenheimer’ poster revealed, and more

Shonka Dukureh, the actress who played Big Mama Thornton in Elvis, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment in Nashville she shared with her children, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. She was 44. Police say no foul play is evident in her death. The actor also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat…

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar will return to the world of the supernatural with a starring role in Paramount+’s upcoming Teen Wolf spinoff, Wolf Pack, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gellar will also executive-produce. Based on a series of novels by Edo Van Belkom, adapted by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack “centers on two teenagers, played by Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard, whose lives are changed when a wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature,” per THR. Gellar will play an arson investigator tasked with finding the person who started the wildfire. Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray also star…

Universal Pictures on Thursday teased Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming movie Oppenheimer, releasing the first poster for the film. Besides Cillian Murphy, who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the creators of the atomic bomb, the movie’s star-studded cast includes, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Benny Safdie, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Kenneth Branagh. A teaser trailer is playing ahead of showings of Jordan Peele’s Nope…

Taurean Blacque, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role as Detective Neal Washington on NBC’s 1980s hit police series Hill Street Blues, died Thursday in Atlanta following a brief illness, according to Deadline. He was 82. Blacque also guest-starred on such TV series as Sanford and Son, What’s Happening, Good Times, The Bob Newhart Show and Taxi, among others…

The ABC breakout hit Abbott Elementary scored a rare full-season, 22-episode order for season 2, according to Deadline. The series, which debuted as a midseason replacement, made Emmy history, with creator Quinta Brunson becoming first Black woman to earn three Emmy nominations in the comedy category, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.