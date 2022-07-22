Friday, July 22, 2022
HomeNewsBusinessMega Millions drawing Friday will be game's third-largest jackpot ever
NewsBusiness

Mega Millions drawing Friday will be game’s third-largest jackpot ever

staff
By staff
0
5
youngvet/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — This is one mega grand prize.

The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is now $660 million — making it the game’s third-largest prize ever.

At that amount, Friday’s jackpot would be the ninth-largest in U.S. history, including top Powerball winners.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on April 15, with a winning ticket in Tennessee claiming $20 million.

There have been no jackpot winners in the 27 consecutive drawings since then, with the grand prize growing from $20 million to an estimated $555 million as of Tuesday. Interest in the lotto has driven Friday’s grand prize up to an estimated $660 million, pre-tax.

The winner could choose to be paid out in one immediate payment and then 29 annual payments. Or, the lump-sum cash option for the drawing is estimated to be $376.9 million.

The largest jackpots in the history of the game were $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in 2018, and $1.05 billion, won in Michigan in 2021.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the lottery game.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2.

Friday night’s drawing is at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous articleBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez take post-wedding trip to Paris
Next article‘Abbott Elementary’ set to return with huge cameo and longer season
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE