Friday, July 22, 2022
Two police officers shot, one in life-threatening condition: Report

kali9/Getty Images

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — Two police officers have been shot in Rochester, New York, and one is in life-threatening condition Thursday night.

The two officers were conducting a detail around 9:15 p.m. when “at least one male approached them and opened fire on them,” Lt. Greg Bello said at the scene Thursday night, Rochester ABC affiliate WHAM-TV reported.

The condition of the other officer was not immediately known. Both were rushed to the hospital.

The incident took place on Bauman Street in northeast Rochester, WHAM reported.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

