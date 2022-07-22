Friday, July 22, 2022
NewsBusiness

Viral ‘cash stuffing’ trend encourages people to save money: Here’s how to do it

Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Are you looking for ways to take control of your budget or save for the future?

According to a viral hashtag with more than 376 million views on TikTok, you can accomplish both and all you need is some old-fashioned cash and a set of envelopes.

TikTokers swear by the concept of cash stuffing. It’s a technology-free way to budget and plan out your finances that’s similar to the “developing” method.

How to cash stuff

You can start by dividing up your set of envelopes into categories and labeling them. For example, date night, bills, utilities, etc.

From there, you then divide up your hard-earned cash into the respective category or envelope it will be allotted to.

“I swiped my card way too much,” TikTok cash stuffer Stephanie Garcia told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

Since she began stuffing, Garcia said she managed to keep her debt low and also saved over $10,000 for the future.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

