At least one dead, five injured outside large gathering in Renton, Washington

(RENTON, Wash.) — One person has been killed and at least five people injured in a shooting outside a large gathering in a Seattle, Washington, suburb.

The incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. in Renton, Washington, — a suburb situated 11 miles southeast of Seattle — when police officers from the Renton Police Department were called to the 100 block of Logan Avenue South after they received reports of multiple gunshots being fired, police say.

When authorities arrived they discovered multiple victims, five of which were treated at the scene and one who was confirmed dead.

The initial investigation by police indicated that the shooting stemmed from a dispute outside a large gathering or event in Renton, possibly by more than one suspect as well.

Authorities have confirmed that this is not an active shooter situation but, due to the large crowd at the scene of the crime, multiple agencies were called in to assist with the investigation.

This is an active scene still and the investigation will be ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this story.

