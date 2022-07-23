(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.)

Chase C. Crum, 20, of Bassett died Saturday, July 16. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral at 3 p.m. All other services are private. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Virginia Ross Jones, 86, of Collinsville, died Wednesday, July 20. The funeral will be Monday, July 25 at 11:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Opal Elizabeth Turner, 90, Patrick Springs died Wednesday, July 20. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at Pleasant View Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral in Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Cleo L. Underwood, 93, of Bassett died Wednesday, July 20. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral in the Clark Family Cemetery on Hales Fish Pond Road. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.