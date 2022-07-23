Saturday, July 23, 2022
HomeDailiesSunny, hot and 95 today
DailiesNewsLocal

Sunny, hot and 95 today

staff
By staff
0
15277
Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Heat indices of 100 to 105 are possible for our area Sunday. Unsettled weather is expected Monday through Friday with potential for excessive rainfall. Here’s what to expect: High pressure will provide for mainly hot/dry weather for today…temperatures well above normal. There is a risk for thunderstorms late in the day. A weak trough of low pressure over the Ohio Valley may produce a complex of thunderstorms that would move across parts of the Mid Atlantic this evening. If these storms develop, strong wind gusts are possible.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
Previous articleSuspect in custody after Rochester officer killed, partner shot in ‘cowardly ambush’: Officials
Next articleObituaries
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

WHEE sports

Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

WHEE sports

Community Calendar

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

WHEE sports

Community Calendar

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE