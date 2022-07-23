Sunny, hot and 95 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Heat indices of 100 to 105 are possible for our area Sunday. Unsettled weather is expected Monday through Friday with potential for excessive rainfall. Here’s what to expect: High pressure will provide for mainly hot/dry weather for today…temperatures well above normal. There is a risk for thunderstorms late in the day. A weak trough of low pressure over the Ohio Valley may produce a complex of thunderstorms that would move across parts of the Mid Atlantic this evening. If these storms develop, strong wind gusts are possible.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: